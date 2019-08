Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London, Britain December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland will name Alison Rose as chief executive in coming weeks, succeeding Ross McEwan, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Rose, who runs RBS’s commercial arm, is considered the preferred candidate to succeed Ross McEwan, though chairman Howard Davies said in April the bank would also consider external candidates.

RBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.