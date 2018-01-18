FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Industrials
January 18, 2018 / 7:27 AM / 2 days ago

UK's Royal Mail nine-month revenue rises on higher parcel volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail on Thursday reported a rise in nine-month revenue, helped by higher parcel volumes and strength in its international business.

The postal and parcel delivery company said revenue rose 2 percent for the nine months ended Dec. 24, with revenue at its European parcels business climbing 10 percent.

Royal Mail, which has been in a row with the Communications Workers Union (CWU) over plans to replace the company’s defined benefit pension scheme, added it was making progress in talks with its unions. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.