Royal Mail wins injunction to stop workers strike- Press Association

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Royal Mail on Thursday managed to block a nationwide strike by its workers in Britain’s Communications Workers Union (CWU), after High Court in London granted its injunction, the Press Association reported.

A spokesman from Royal Mail said the company had not yet heard from its lawyer.

CWU and Royal Mail have been embroiled in a dispute over the British postal company’s plans to replace its defined benefit pension scheme, a move intended to prevent its annual contributions from ballooning to over 1 billion pounds by 2018. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)