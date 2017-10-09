UPDATE 1-Royal Mail to seek court injunction to prevent strike

(Adds response from CWU)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail said on Monday it was seeking a High Court injunction after the Communications Workers Union (CWU) failed to withdraw a plan for its Royal Mail members to strike later this month in a dispute over pensions.

“CWU has declined to withdraw its notification,” Royal Mail said in an email.

“As a result, Royal Mail will today lodge an application with the High Court for an injunction to prevent industrial action so that the contractual external mediation process can be followed,” it added.

The company added that a date for a hearing would be arranged with the High Court.

In response the CWU said it would not be withdrawing the notice for strike action and that following legal advice the union has decided to defend its position in court, if necessary.

CWU has said that Royal Mail’s move to replace its defined benefit pension scheme would result in members losing, on average, up to a third of their future pensions.

Royal Mail had said on Friday that it would ask the High Court for an injunction if CWU did not withdraw its strike plan by midday, Oct. 9.

CWU said last week that the members would start a 48-hour strike on Oct. 19 after it opposed the company’s move to replace the defined benefit pension scheme.

Royal Mail responded by saying it will use all legal options at its disposal to halt the strike. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens, Greg Mahlich)