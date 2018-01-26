FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 9:24 AM / 3 days ago

Negotiators finalise details of proposed deal between Royal Mail and union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail and the Communications Workers Union (CWU) said on Friday negotiators had finalised the details of a proposed agreement to end a row over plans to replace the firm’s defined benefit pension scheme.

The matters under discussion also include pay, a shorter working week and culture and operational changes. bit.ly/2FiXnm6

“We have reached a negotiators agreement with Royal Mail Group,” the union said on Twitter.

The proposed agreement will be considered by the CWU’s postal executive committee next week and then be put to a vote for CWU members and approval by the Royal Mail’s board.

The CWU has been at odds with Royal Mail since April over its plans to save billions of pounds on its pension contributions and has attempted to call a strike. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

