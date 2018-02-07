Paritosh Bansal appointed Americas managing editor for news

In a memo to staff on Wednesday, Reuters Americas Regional Editor Tiffany Wu announced the appointment of Paritosh Bansal as Americas Managing Editor for News. Read more below:

I am delighted to announce that Paritosh Bansal has been appointed Managing Editor for News in the Americas, reporting to me. He will be based in New York and work with reporters, bureau chiefs and specialist editors around the region to develop story ideas and set news priorities.

As South Asia bureau chief, Paritosh has over the past three years led the team to produce agenda-setting stories on a global investigation into Philip Morris, in-depth pieces tracking the rise of Hindu nationalism, and a markets expose that led to a broad insider-trading probe by India’s securities regulator. He has also helped improve timings and breaking news coverage, as well as operational safety in what can be a tricky part of the world.

Paritosh began his career at Reuters as a stringer in Los Angeles in 2005. He moved to New York as a corporate reporter, initially covering airlines, hotels and casinos, and then covering the federal courts in the city. Paritosh joined the M&A team as a correspondent covering financial institutions in 2008, took over the deals team as editor-in-charge in 2011, then was promoted to head our financial services coverage in the Americas in 2012.

Before joining Reuters, Paritosh worked as a web producer at the Los Angeles Times, he was deputy news editor at the Times of India Group, and he was an associate producer at Third Eye TV in New Delhi. He has a BS in physics from Delhi University, an MA in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, and an MA in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Paritosh and his wife, Narciza, will return to New York in mid-March. They are looking forward to resuming their weekend hikes at parks near the city and introducing their two-year-old son, Jay, to the great outdoors.

