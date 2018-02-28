Kari Howard appointed Storytelling Editor

Kari Howard has joined the Reuters global enterprise team as Storytelling Editor, based in London. One of the finest editors of narrative in the business, Kari was previously at the Nieman Foundation, where she has been the editor of Storyboard, the review of narrative journalism and online storytelling. Earlier, Kari was Column One editor and assistant foreign editor at the Los Angeles Times, where among many highlights she edited a series on the California drought, “California’s Dust Bowl,” which won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for feature writing.

On the global enterprise desk, Kari will handle all sorts of work. But her focus will be on the kind of richly told and deeply engaging stories for which she’s known.

“Recently I came across this sentence from the wonderful long-form journalist Susan Orlean: ‘An ordinary life examined closely reveals itself to be exquisite and complicated and exceptional, somehow managing to be both heroic and plain.’ That could be my journalism mantra: Examine closely. Connect with people. Don’t rush,” Kari says.

“That may seem old-fashioned in a world that increasingly focuses on the now-now-now. But I believe there’s room for both, and I‘m excited that Reuters believes that too. I’d love to hear from reporters (and photographers too) who want to talk about different ways to tell a story.”

