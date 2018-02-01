Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

We are disappointed that the court denied bail for Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. It has now been more than fifty days since they were arrested, and they should have the opportunity to be with their families as the hearings continue. We believe the court proceedings will demonstrate their innocence and Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo will be able to return to their jobs reporting on events in Myanmar. We continue to call for their prompt release.

