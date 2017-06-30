FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Reuters TV offers video flash briefing on Amazon’s Echo Show
Company Results
Middle East
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
June 30, 2017 / 4:23 PM / a month ago

Reuters TV offers video flash briefing on Amazon’s Echo Show

1 Min Read

Reuters TV on Echo Show

Reuters TV’s signature news show ‘Reuters Now’ is now available as a ‘Flash Briefing’ news experience on Amazon’s latest device, Echo Show. Simply say “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” or “Alexa, give me some news.” to Echo Show and the Reuters TV news program will play, delivering a video segment of the top news stories of the day.

Editorial content from Reuters TV draws upon Reuters extraordinary reach from 2,500 journalists in nearly 200 locations. Content is produced in multiple versions and is organized by editorial teams in London, Hong Kong, New York and Washington DC, providing 24/7 coverage for viewers.

Reuters TV reaches over 2 million monthly viewers and in addition to Amazon Echo Show, offers an audio flash briefing on Amazon Echo. Reuters TV is also available across Roku, Apple TV, Apple and Android apps and on desktop at reuters.tv.

Media Contact:

Susan Temple

susan dot temple at reuters dot com

[Reuters Press Blog]

