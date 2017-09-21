Reuters hosts Newsmaker with Brazil President Michel Temer

President of Brazil, Michel Temer, speaks with Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler about the future of Latin America's largest economy as it emerges from recession and a large-scale corruption scandal at a Reuters Newsmaker event in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

On Wednesday, Reuters hosted a Newsmaker event in New York with Michel Temer, president of Brazil.

As world leaders congregated in New York for the General Assembly of the United Nations, Temer joined Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler on stage to discuss the future of Latin America’s largest economy as it emerges from recession and a large-scale corruption scandal. Among the highlights:

--Temer said state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro would stay in public hands even as his government makes an aggressive privatization push.

--On investigations into corruption charges, Temer said the fight against corruption was giving investors more confidence to do business in Brazil and this was being reflected in the nation’s benchmark stock index trading near all-time highs.

--On being charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice last week, Temer said, “these accusations must be investigated, but I am not worried about this in the least.”

Watch the full Reuters Newsmaker at here. You can follow more of the discussion on Twitter by searching #ReutersLive.

