Reuters Plus partners with DS Virgin Racing to produce first-ever U.S. Innovation Summit ahead of the Formula-E race in Brooklyn

Reuters Plus, the award-winning full-service custom content studio, has teamed up with DS Virgin Racing to produce the first-ever U.S. Innovation Summit ahead of the Formula-E race in Brooklyn, New York, this weekend.

The Innovation Summit will take place on Friday, July 14th, at the New Lab facility in Brooklyn, and will feature a panel discussion with Sir Richard Branson, Dow Chemical Chairman and CEO Andrew N. Liveris, Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation CEO Terry Tamminen and others. Moderated by Reuters Broadcast Solutions Anchor Andrew Wilson, the group will focus on the role of the business sector in addressing climate change in front of an audience of elite business leaders and influencers. The event will also feature multimedia content produced by Reuters Plus exclusively for DS Virgin Racing, and will be live-streamed on Reuters Insider and Thomson Reuters Eikon platforms.

