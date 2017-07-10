FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT BRIEF-Norsk Hydro to buy remaining 50 pct of Sapa from Orkla
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 10, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 3 months ago

RPT BRIEF-Norsk Hydro to buy remaining 50 pct of Sapa from Orkla

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

July 10 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro Asa

* Norsk hydro: hydro acquires sapa to create a global aluminium champion

* Orkla and Norsk Hydro have entered into an agreement whereby Hydro is to purchase Orkla’s 50% interest in Sapa

* Sapa enterprise value NOK 27 billion ($3.24 billion)

* Accretive to earnings and strong cash generation from sapa from day 1

* Synergies of nok 200 million per year, mainly related to remelt and recycling

* Transaction will be financed through cash positions and issuance of bonds in norwegian and international markets, and will be temporarily funded by committed undrawn credit lines

* Committed to retain its investment grade rating and a robust balance sheet

* Hydro will maintain its dividend policy of returning 40 percent of net income over cycle, with nok 1.25 per share seen as a floor in 2017.

* Purchase price will be paid in cash at completion, adjusted for net debt and normalized working capital

* Sapa will enable us to assume global leadership, establish a platform for growth, and provide responsible operations and sustainable solutions for future low-carbon economy

* Is now confirming its position as world’s leading integrated aluminium company and transaction reinforces our strategic direction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3422 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.