RPT-TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted. Insured Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct) 11/18/17 239,000 239,750 N/A N/A 11/11/17 252,000-R 238,500-R 1,904,000 1.4 11/04/17 239,000 231,250 1,868,000-R 1.3 10/28/17 229,000 232,500 1,904,000 1.4 10/21/17 234,000 239,750 1,884,000 1.3 10/14/17 223,000 248,500 1,900,000 1.4 10/07/17 244,000 257,750 1,896,000 1.3 09/30/17 258,000 267,000 1,904,000 1.4 REVISIONS: Initial claims: Nov. 11 from 249,000 Four-week average: Nov. 11 from 237,750 Continued claims: Nov. 4 from 1,860,000 Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast: U.S. Initial Claims: 240,000 U.S. Continued Claims: 1.882 mln NOTES: The report was issued one day in advance due to the federal Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov. 23. UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 274,200 NOV 18 WEEK FROM 236,592 PRIOR WEEK UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 1,713,749 NOV 11 WEEK FROM 1,621,672 PRIOR WEEK N/A - not available