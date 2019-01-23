Restaurant Brands names Burger King boss Jose Cil as CEO

The logo of U.S. fast food group Burger King is seen at a restaurant in Bruettisellen, Switzerland October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc on Wednesday named Jose Cil, the current head of its Burger King business, as its chief executive officer, replacing Daniel Schwartz.

Cil, who has been with Burger King for 18 years and its president since 2014, will be tasked with improving global sales for the company’s three brands - Tim Hortons, Popeyes and Burger King, the company said.

Restaurant Brands also said it expects fourth quarter comparable sales to rise 2.2 percent in Canada and 1.9 percent globally at its Tim Hortons chain.

Burger King comparable sales are expected to grow 0.8 percent in the United States.

The company said it expects comparable sales of 1.7 percent at its Burger King outlets globally in the fourth quarter compared to a 4.6 percent rise in the same period last year.

It expects 1.9 percent rise in comparable sales at its coffee and doughnut chain Tim Horton, which saw a 0.1 percent rise, a year ago.