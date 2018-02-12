FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Restaurant Brands' profit soars in fourth quarter

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc’s profit more than tripled in the fourth quarter as more diners visited Burger King.

Canada-based Restaurant Brands, which also owns Tim Hortons, said on Monday net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $395 million or $1.59 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $118.4 million or 50 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 11 percent to $1.23 billion. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

