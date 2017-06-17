FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 17, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 2 months ago

Rugby-Scotland stun Australia for memorable win

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Scotland beat Australia for the first time in more than four years on Saturday, winning 24-19 in Sydney to avenge two consecutive narrow defeats, including a controversial World Cup exit, to the southern hemisphere team.

Both teams scored three tries apiece but accurate goal kicking and strong defence in the last quarter saw Scotland secure victory in front of 30,721 fans.

It was Scotland's first win against the Wallabies since 2012 and ends a run of three straight defeats by Australia, including the 2015 World Cup quarter-final loss that was decided by a last minute Bernard Foley penalty contentiously awarded by referee Craig Joubert. (Reporting by Colin Packham)

