Rugby-England fullback Brown fit for autumn internationals
#Soccer News
October 13, 2017 / 8:39 AM / in 8 days

Rugby-England fullback Brown fit for autumn internationals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - England have been given an injury boost ahead of next month’s autumn internationals as fullback Mike Brown has recovered from an ankle injury and is set to return for his club Harlequins in Saturday’s Champions Cup match against France’s La Rochelle.

Brown, who has 62 caps, was a doubt for England’s three tests in November after aggravating an ankle injury during a Premiership game against Leicester Tigers last month.

The 32-year-old said scans had alleviated his concerns about a long-term injury and his hunger to keep his place in Eddie Jones’ squad, along with the birth of his son, drove him to get back into action.

“I couldn’t do any longer without action so once I had a scan then I had a plan and could get on with rehab,” Brown told The Telegraph.

”You do worry a bit when you get an injury, particularly when you get to my age and realise that you don’t want to miss anything. I certainly never want to give anyone an opportunity to get my shirt. That is what has always driven me.

“But the birth of Jax has made me more determined than ever to deliver. There is an extra person now that I want to impress, that I want to make proud of me.”

England host Argentina at Twickenham on Nov. 11 before playing Australia and Samoa at the same venue over the following two weeks. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

