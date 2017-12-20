FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
England centre Te'o to miss start of Six Nations
#Sports News
December 20, 2017 / 10:24 AM / in 5 days

England centre Te'o to miss start of Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Worcester Warriors centre Ben Te‘o is likely to miss the start of England’s Six Nations campaign due to an ankle injury, the Premiership side’s director of rugby Gary Gold has said.

Britain Rugby Union - British & Irish Lions Press Conference - WRU National Centre of Excellence, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - 15/5/17 British & Irish Lions' Ben Te'o during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Te‘o, who has won eight caps for England, sustained the injury during Worcester’s win over Brive in October and has since missed all three of the national team’s November international victories against Argentina, Australia and Samoa.

“Wynand Olivier (hamstring) and Ben Te‘o (ankle) are both approximately six weeks away from a return,” Warriors said on their website following Gold’s news conference on Tuesday.

Defending champions England face Italy in their Six Nations opener on Feb. 4.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

