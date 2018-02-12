Rugby - Recovered Hughes in line for England return

LONDON (Reuters) - England’s Nathan Hughes could return for their Six Nations showdown with Scotland next week after the powerful number eight was on Monday named in a 32-man squad following injury.

Hughes, 26, did not take part in England’s opening two matches but replaces Sam Simmonds who, after an impressive performance and brace of tries in the victory over Italy, was injured during the win over Wales on Saturday.

England head coach Eddie Jones also recalled British & Irish Lions forwards James Haskell and Joe Marler who were suspended for the opening two rounds.

As part of their preparation for the trip to Murrayfield, England’s forwards will spend two days this week training against Georgia with Jones wanting his side to become the best scrummaging side in the world.

“We want to have the best scrum in the world and they are the biggest, ugliest, strongest scrum pack in the world, so it’s fantastic,” Jones was quoted as saying on the RFU website (www.englandrugby.com).

”We want to win the Six Nations but we are also using this as preparation for the (2019) Rugby World Cup so it’s a great opportunity for us to get some quality scrum practice in.

“It will still be practice but they will do the same number of scrums they do in a game.”

England are bidding to win an unprecedented third successive Six Nations title.