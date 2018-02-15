FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 11:30 AM / 2 days ago

Rugby-France scrumhalf Parra ruled out of Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Scrumhalf Morgan Parra has been ruled out of France’s Six Nations campaign after his club, Clermont Auvergne, said on Thursday he would undergo knee surgery.

Clermont said in a statement that Parra, who picked up the injury before the start of the championship last month, would be sidelined for “four to six weeks”.

Parra could return to action for his team’s Champions Cup quarter-final against fellow French club Racing 92 in April, Clermont added.

France have lost their first two Six Nations games having been beaten 15-13 by Ireland and 32-26 by Scotland. They take on Italy on Feb. 23 in Marseille, face England at the Stade de France on March 10 and end their campaign in Wales the following week.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

