March 8, 2018 / 1:55 PM / in a day

Ireland team to face Scotland in the Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on Thursday named the following team to face Scotland in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-CJ Stander, 7-Dan Leavy, 6-Peter O’Mahony, 5-Devin Toner, 4-James Ryan, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Iain Henderson , 20-Jordi Murphy, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Jordan Larmour. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Keith Weir)

