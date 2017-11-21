FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby: Savea out as mumps outbreak hits All Blacks again
November 21, 2017 / 8:47 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Rugby: Savea out as mumps outbreak hits All Blacks again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New Zealand have been hit by another case of mumps after loose forward Ardie Savea became the latest All Black to contract the viral infection, the team said on Tuesday.

Savea, who is the third player on the All Blacks’ month-long tour of Europe to be affected, has been isolated at the team hotel and ruled out of their last test against Wales on Saturday, assistant coach Ian Foster said at a news conference.

Centre Jack Goodhue was hit prior to departure from New Zealand, with the rookie All Black forced to delay his travel by a week.

Wing Rieko Ioane was then laid low in London for the opening tour game against the Barbarians on Nov. 4, but recovered in time to play the test against France in Paris a week later.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis

