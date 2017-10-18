Scotland captain Laidlaw out of autumn tests

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the autumn internationals series because of a broken fibula, his French club Clermont Auvergne said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain Rugby Union - British & Irish Lions Training & Press Conference - WRU National Centre of Excellence, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - 15/5/17 British & Irish Lions Greig Laidlaw during training Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

The scrumhalf does not require surgery but is expected to miss up to three months after tests discovered he had suffered a fracture during his team’s Champions Cup victory against Ospreys.

“The injury does not require surgery, but will lead to a six-week immobilisation before he can begin his rehabilitation. The duration of its unavailability is thus estimated between 10 and 12 weeks,” Clermont said in a statement.

Stand-in skipper John Barclay is also a doubt for Scotland’s games against Samoa, New Zealand and Australia next month as he battles to overcome a concussion problem.