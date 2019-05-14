Aluminium giant Rusal says first-quarter profit drops 44% in aftermath of U.S. sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

(Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant United Company Rusal on Tuesday said its first-quarter net profit fell about 44%, hit by the lingering effects of U.S. sanctions and weaker aluminium prices.

Recurring net profit for the three months to March 31 fell to $300 million from $531 million at the same time last year, Rusal said in a statement to the Hong Kong bourse.

The company said it had seen lower prices in its aluminium sales over the quarter, with revenue declining by about 21% to $2.17 billion.

Washington had imposed sanctions on Rusal, the world’s largest aluminium producer outside China, in April 2018, but lifted them in late-January this year after negotiations and organizational changes in the company.

In April, the firm had flagged weaker aluminium output and value added product sales for the quarter, due to the U.S. sanctions affecting several of its contracts.

“In the coming months Rusal will focus on restoring its market position, including the share of value added products, which will be vital due to ongoing price uncertainty in the global aluminium market and continued U.S.-China tensions,” said Chief Executive Evgenii Nikitin.