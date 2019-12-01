World News
Fifteen dead in Russian far east bus accident - report

MOSCOW (Reuters) - As many as 15 passengers died when a bus steered off the road and overturned into a river from a bridge in Russia’s far east on Sunday, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.

“Fifteen people are without signs of life,” the source said.

The local emergency ministry said on its web site that a bus, on route from the town of Sretensk to the city of Chita, some 6,320-km (3,930 miles) east of Moscow, fell from a bridge into the Kuenga river.

It added that about 43 passengers and a driver were on the bus. The ministry has not cited any casualties yet.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

