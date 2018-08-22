FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
South Asia News
August 22, 2018 / 6:49 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Taliban says it will send senior members to Moscow peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban said on Wednesday it would send senior members to Russia for peace talks on Afghanistan, hours after the Afghan government declined the offer to attend such a conference.

Russia has invited several countries, including the United States, to the Moscow talks on Sept. 4 but Washington and Afghanistan have said they will not go.

“Our leaders have accepted Russia’s invitation to participate in Russia-led peace talks,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Reporting by Jibran Ahmed in Pakistan; Writing by Rupam Jain in Kabul; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.