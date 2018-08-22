Taliban says it will send senior members to Moscow peace talks

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban said on Wednesday it would send senior members to Russia for peace talks on Afghanistan, hours after the Afghan government declined the offer to attend such a conference.

Russia has invited several countries, including the United States, to the Moscow talks on Sept. 4 but Washington and Afghanistan have said they will not go.

“Our leaders have accepted Russia’s invitation to participate in Russia-led peace talks,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.