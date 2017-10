MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Rescue teams are searching for 16 workers missing in a mine owned by Russian diamond miner Alrosa after the pit flooded on Friday, the company said.

A total of 102 miners have been already brought to the surface and another 33 miners have been located and are in the process of being evacuated, Alrosa said.

When the accident happened at the mine, in Yakutia in eastern Siberia, there were 151 workers underground. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov)