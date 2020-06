Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an awards ceremony marking Russia Day in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday Russia was developing the means to counter other countries’ hypersonic weapons, local news agencies reported.

“It’s very likely that we will have means to combat hypersonic weapons by the time the world’s leading countries have such weapons,” the RIA news agency cited Putin as saying.