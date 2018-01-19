FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 10:33 AM / a day ago

Russian student injures six in an axe attack at his school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian teenager attacked a group of younger students with an axe, injuring six people, before setting his school on fire, investigators said on Friday.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the attacker, a ninth-grader, attacked a group of seventh-grade students with an axe at a school just outside the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude, then set the room ablaze.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Five students and one teacher were injured in the attack, the committee said. The attacker was detained and was now hospitalised after a suicide attempt, the committee said.

Earlier this week, investigators opened a criminal case into a knife attack that injured 15 people at a school in the city of Perm. The case was initially reported as an assault by two masked men, but authorities later said it grew out of a knife fight between two students.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Larry King

