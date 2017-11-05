FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunman, police officer killed in Russian road checkpoint attack - TASS
#World News
November 5, 2017 / 5:35 PM / Updated a day ago

Gunman, police officer killed in Russian road checkpoint attack - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A gunman and a police officer were killed on Sunday during an attack on a road checkpoint in Russia’s volatile Caucasus region of Ingushetia, TASS news agency reported, citing security services and a medical source.

“One bandit was neutralised, another was blocked in a building during a shootout at a police road checkpoint near the village of Yandare,” TASS reported citing a statement from the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK).

Three injured road police officers were rushed to hospital, TASS said, citing a medical source.

Throughout the 18 years since Vladimir Putin rose to power and crushed a Chechen separatist revolt, Russia has battled an insurgency seeking to carve an Islamic state out of the provinces of Chechnya, Ingushetia and Dagestan.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
