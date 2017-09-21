Mitsubishi recalls 89,406 cars in Russia - standards agency

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s standards watchdog Rosstandart said on Thursday it had been informed that Mitsubishi Motors Corp was recalling 89,406 Mitsubishi ASX cars sold in Russia between July 2010 and January 2016.

The cars were being recalled due to a failure in the windshield cleaning system, according to the agency, which said MMS Rus company, the Japanese firm’s Russian representative, had informed it about the recall. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)