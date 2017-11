MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Thursday Peugeot-Citroen planned to recall 3,085 Peugeot 4008 cars and 2,971 Citroen C4 Aircross cars sold in Russia between March 2012 and April 2016.

The recall is due to possible faults in rear trunk door and windscreen wiper mechanisms. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Maria Kiselyova)