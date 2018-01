MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s standards agency Rosstandart said on Friday it had been informed about the recall of 16,515 Mitsubishi cars sold in Russia between April 2013 and February 2016.

The Japanese automaker is recalling Mitsubishi Pajero and i-MiEV cars due to a possible failure in safety equipment, according to Rosstandart. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)