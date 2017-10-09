FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AEB raises Russia's 2017 new car sales forecast
October 9, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 9 days ago

AEB raises Russia's 2017 new car sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia will increase 10.8 percent this year to 1.58 million units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Monday.

Previously, AEB had forecast new cars sales in Russia would total 1.48 million units in 2017.

In September alone, sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia rose 17.9 percent year-on-year to 148,371 units, a monthly report from AEB showed.

“Market sentiment is strong that the positive trend will continue in the coming months”, Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said in the report. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

