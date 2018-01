МОSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia rose 11.9 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Friday.

December car sales were 14 percent up year-on-year, Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, told journalists. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)