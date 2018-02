MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen AG will recall 1,551 Skoda cars in Russia because of a possible fault with their headlights, Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Wednesday.

The recall affects Skoda Superb model cars produced between 2016 and 2018, Rosstandart said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)