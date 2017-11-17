FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian c.bank says revokes Regionfinancebank licence for multiple violations
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 6:35 AM / in 2 days

Russian c.bank says revokes Regionfinancebank licence for multiple violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday it has revoked the license of small-scale lender Regionfinancebank due to multiple breaches of its banking rulings and regulations.

Regionfinancebank is ranked 476 by assets out of all Russia’s banks, according to industry website banki.ru. The lender could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters.

Russia’s banking sector is under increased scrutiny after two major private lenders, Otkritie Bank & B&N Bank, had to seek central bank bailouts earlier this year because of holes in their balance sheets

The central bank has moved in recent years to clean up Russian banking practices, which have been plagued by poor corporate governance practices, money laundering and international sanctions. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.