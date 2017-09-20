FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Promsvyazbank says it's stable, see no fallout from B&N Bank
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 10:20 AM / a month ago

Russia's Promsvyazbank says it's stable, see no fallout from B&N Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Promsvyazbank , on the central bank’s list of systemically important lenders, does not see an impact on it from the situation with its peer, B&N Bank, Promsvyazbank said in emailed comments.

“The bank’s situation is stable. The resource base is diversified,” Promsvyazbank said.

B&N Bank has asked the central bank for a bailout but a decision is yet to be made. A B&N Bank bailout, if approved, would be the second major bailout in less than a month. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

