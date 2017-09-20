FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian central bank says owner of B&N Bank requested bail out
September 20, 2017 / 6:48 AM / a month ago

Russian central bank says owner of B&N Bank requested bail out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Russian Central Bank said on Wednesday the owner of Russia’s B&N Bank, one of the country’s top-15 lenders, has asked the central bank to consider the financial rehabilitation of the lender.

The central bank said B&N asked for the rehabilitation to be carried out via the central bank’s Fund for Banking Sector Consolidation.

The central bank will make the decision on the request in the near future, it said in an emailed statement. B&N Bank could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe)

