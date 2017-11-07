UPDATE 1-Russia bank bailout fallout hands loss to pension fund Budushchee

(Adds Budushchee comment on exposure, paragraph 5)

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Budushchee, one of Russia’s largest private pension funds, posted a loss of 2.6 billion roubles ($44.42 million) in the first nine months of this year, fund documents showed.

Budushchee said the loss was mainly due to the re-evaluation of financial assets including stakes in bank Otkritie and insurer Rosgosstrakh.

The fund, controlled by the family of businessman Boris Mints, owns a 4 percent stake in Otkritie, which was taken over by the central bank in August.

As a part of the bailout, shareholders may see their stakes written off in full. Rosgosstrakh is also being bailed out as a part of the Otkritie group’s financial assets.

When asked about its exposure to Otkritie, Budushchee referred to media reports saying it could lose up to 12 billion roubles if its stake in the lender is written off in full.

Budushchee, which is Russian for “future”, has 4.5 million clients and 300 billion roubles of pension funds under management.

Excluding the one-off impact from the writedown of financial assets, its January-September pretax profit would be 3 billion roubles, the fund said.

It saw a net profit of 4.6 billion roubles in the same period last year.

Nikolai Sidorov, chief executive of Budushchee, said in a statement the fund’s financial results will remain under pressure at least until the end of 2017 if the central bank does not rule out the prospect of writing off Otkritie shareholders’ holdings.

Budushchee also owns a 10 percent stake in Promsvyazbank, Russia’s tenth largest lender by assets, and a 3 percent stake in Credit Bank of Moscow, the country’s ninth largest lender.