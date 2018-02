MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank believes a cleanup of country’s banks is more than half complete, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

She also said that the central bank still saw problems in the banking sector and cases of unfair business practice.