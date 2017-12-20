FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank: banks face issues with real estate loans, collateral
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 20, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 5 days ago

Russia c.bank: banks face issues with real estate loans, collateral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian banks face issues related to their lending to commercial real estate projects as well as inadequate valuation of their collateral, the Central Bank’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

Nabiullina said some of these loans to real estate companies were denominated in foreign currency.

Since late August, the Bank of Russia had to bail out three large private banks, pointing at their weak balance sheets. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.