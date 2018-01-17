Russia c.bank: State ownership of some banks is not hurting market

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The fact that some Russian banks are temporarily owned by the government is not harming competition in the banking sector, Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of the Russian central bank, said on Wednesday.

Nabiullina said some Western countries had also successfully taken struggling banks under state control and that the question in Russia now was about how quickly to return troubled lenders to the market. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)