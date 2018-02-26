FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
February 26, 2018 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

Russian cbank won't stop banking sector cleanup - governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank does not intend to stop its clean up of the banking sector in response to concerns over rising state ownership, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday in the upper house of the Russian parliament.

Nabiullina also said the central bank needed to return bailed-out banks to the market quicker. She said that property in banks’ portfolios had been over valued. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.