MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian central bank has preliminary agreed to merge the three non-state pension funds of Otkritie Bank, spokeswoman for the bank’s new head, Mikhail Zadornov, told Reuters.

She added that Denis Rudomanenko, the head of Lukoil-Garant non-state pension fund, one of the three to be merged, is expected to head the combined fund. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova and Katya Golubkova; editing by Polina Devitt)