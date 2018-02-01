Russia's Promsvyazbank saw 31 pct outflow of client funds as of Jan 1, m/m-data

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s Promsvyazbank (PSB), taken over by the central bank in a bailout at the end of last year saw a 31 percent outflow in client funds as of Jan. 1 versus a month earlier, a Reuters analysis of central bank data showed on Thursday.

In response to a Reuters request for comment, PSB confirmed Reuters calculations that total client funds were at 658 billion roubles ($11.70 billion) as of Jan. 1, down from 950 billion roubles as of Dec. 1, a drop of 31 percent. ($1 = 56.2525 roubles) (Reporting by Alexey Avdeev, Anton Zverev, Tatiana Voronova and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)