MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A decision by the Russian central bank to rescue Promsvyazbank will not have a “domino effect” in the Russian banking sector, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev as saying on Friday.

The central bank on Friday put the country’s 10th largest private lender by assets under temporary administration, the third such bailout in the Russian banking sector this year. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)