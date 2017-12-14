FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Promsvyazbank agrees to cbank bailout: sources
December 14, 2017 / 10:10 PM / in a day

Russia's Promsvyazbank agrees to cbank bailout: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The owners of Promsvyazbank, one of Russia’s biggest private lenders, have agreed to a central bank bailout, a source close to Promsvyazbank and an employee of the lender with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The agreement was reached late on Thursday night at a meeting between Promsvyazbank’s co-owner and chairman, Dmitry Ananyev, and central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina, the two sources said.

A central bank representative, in response to a written request for comment and phone calls, said the bank would be making no comment.

A Promsvyazbank representative said she had no immediate comment and could not connect Reuters to the bank’s owners. Reuters attempts to reach Ananyev directly by telephone were unsuccessful. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Sichkar; additional reporting by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by John O‘Donnell)

