FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Promsvyazbank says it sold asset worth 8 bln roubles
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2017 / 6:46 AM / 2 days ago

Russia's Promsvyazbank says it sold asset worth 8 bln roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank (PSB), one of Russia’s biggest private lenders, said on Tuesday its N1.1 capital ratio was expected to reach 7.4 pct as of January 1, 2018 after it sold an asset worth 8 billion roubles.

The bank did not disclose the name of the buyer.

The bank’s chairman Dmitry Ananyev told Reuters in an interview the bank planned to sell some non-performing assets which together with its usual banking business should allow it to earn 8 billion-9 billion roubles for the October-November period to increase its capital ratio. (writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.